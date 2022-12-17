DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 2,621 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in F5 by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,600. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $144.17 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average is $153.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.77.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

