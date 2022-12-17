DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.4 %

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

