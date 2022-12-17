DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,077 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

