DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 3,129 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.53. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.