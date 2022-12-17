Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after acquiring an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

