Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

