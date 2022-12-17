NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in NIKE by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,498 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,570,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,577,000 after acquiring an additional 264,266 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 427,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

