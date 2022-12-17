DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campion Asset Management raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $61.84 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.