Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.