Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 96.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.36 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

