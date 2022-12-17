DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

