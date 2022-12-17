DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP opened at $77.98 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

