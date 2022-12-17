Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $103.92 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

