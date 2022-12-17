DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,866,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,629 shares of company stock worth $10,061,823. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $177.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.67. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

