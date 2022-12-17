iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $240.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.75.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

