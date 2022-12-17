M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $982,517,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after purchasing an additional 974,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $140.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.34 and its 200-day moving average is $172.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

