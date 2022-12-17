Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 5,974 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

TFI opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

