Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $809,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16,754.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

