Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.16 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 131,710 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.