Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

INTC stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

