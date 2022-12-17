Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.