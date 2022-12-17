Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

