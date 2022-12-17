American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT opened at $213.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average of $237.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.