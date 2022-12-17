First Hawaiian Bank Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Motco purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $80.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

