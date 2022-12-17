First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $240.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.11. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

