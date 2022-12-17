Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $380,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sysco were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Sysco by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sysco by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

