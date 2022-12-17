Fulton Bank N.A. Has $333,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

Catalent stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

