Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

