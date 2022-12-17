Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Sells $327,813.53 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 85,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $327,813.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,952,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLBY Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.27. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLBY. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

About PLBY Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PLBY Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in PLBY Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.