Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Sells $327,813.53 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 85,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $327,813.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,952,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PLBY Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.27. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLBY. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Featured Articles
