DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $6.60 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.19.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

