DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 553.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

