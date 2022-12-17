DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $6.18 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 247,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $129.75. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

