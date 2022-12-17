DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PYPL stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

