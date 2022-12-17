DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Utz Brands worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $102,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 141.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Price Performance

UTZ opened at $16.50 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $109,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,272,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,237,491.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,989 shares of company stock valued at $574,119 over the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.