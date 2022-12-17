Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,076 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

