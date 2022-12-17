DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,794 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.