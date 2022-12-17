DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $7.02 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 780.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,448 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,610,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $116.57 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.93.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

