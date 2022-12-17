DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,132 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.