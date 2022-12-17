DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.82% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 928,326 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,804,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 742,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 697,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 431,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $40.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.