Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,811.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,708.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,547 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

