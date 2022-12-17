Apella Capital LLC Has $400,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,811.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.