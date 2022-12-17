DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,156,712 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

