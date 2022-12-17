DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.65 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,721,000 after purchasing an additional 602,359 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

