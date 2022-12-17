DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $134.50 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average of $134.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

