DNB Asset Management AS Sells 16,115 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,115 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Carrier Global by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $41.75 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

