DNB Asset Management AS Sells 14,297 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $252.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.78 and its 200 day moving average is $237.05. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

