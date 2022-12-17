Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after purchasing an additional 309,246 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $285.75 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.31.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

