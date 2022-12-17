DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.18 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $89,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $329.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.40 and its 200-day moving average is $323.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.