DNB Asset Management AS Sells 38,559 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,559 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 433.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,531 shares of company stock worth $14,698,796. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.