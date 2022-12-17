DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.88 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.09.

NYSE:URI opened at $353.51 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $373.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.97. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

